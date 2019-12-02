In April in front of a slew of national media Governor, Steve Bullock announced he would be running for President of the United States.
Now just seven months later, staffers are cleaning out his campaign headquarters in Helena.
Governor Bullock released a statement early Monday morning saying in part.
"It has become clear that at this moment, I won't be able to break through to the top tier of this still-crowded field of candidates." Said, Governor Steve Bullock
Many people including Montana right now political expert Lee Banville had suggested bullock stood a stronger chance at flipping a Senate seat rather than the Oval Office.
But at this point, Banville says it would be a hard sell to voters.
“That’s a hard campaign, senator Daines has raised a lot of money and according to most poles he has pretty good approval ratings so it would be a tough race to knock off a current US senator but he would certainly pose a pretty significant threat given the fact that there both pretty well-known figures in the state,” said Lee Banville, Professor, University of Montana
Governor Bullock, however, has said from the beginning he's not interested in a senate seat.
“That was never my interest um my whole time in government I served an executive function and bridge some divides and I think I have a lot to offer to that,” said Governor Steve Bullock
In a statement by Governor Bullock's campaign committee they echoed that sentiment today saying in part:
"While (Bullock) plans to work hard to elect Democrats in the state and across the country in 2020, it will be in his capacity as a governor and a senior voice in the democratic party not as a candidate for U.S. Senate."
He was not available for an interview today but we're told he may have some time later this week, Governor bullock's term expires at the end of 2020.