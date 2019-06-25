Just a few days ago Protect Our Waters posted a photo from the United States Fish and Wildlife Services that showed one wildlife official holding a giant goldfish.
This prompted the discussion of whether or not gold fish are something Montana waters need to be afraid of.
After speaking with officials luckily Montana doesn’t have a gold fish problem now, but that doesn't mean people shouldn’t be careful.
“There are some places in the United States where gold fish have really become a problem, because aquarium owners have dumped their gold fish into ponds and they have really just taken over the pond and pushed out the native fish to the point where no native fish or game fish can survive anymore.” Said Liz Lodman, Information’s Officer for Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks.
Liz Lodman told me that goldfish can survive in many ecosystems and out eat the food for native species and even eat the eggs our native species lay.
An invasive species currently being seen in Montana is the red ear slider turtle, these aquarium turtles are dominating native turtle habitats towards the Helena area.
Bull frogs are another invasive species that have also become a problem in western Montana, since they will eat anything they can get into their mouth.
FWP, recommends trying to re-home or find a pet store that can take your aquatic pets if the time comes that you no longer want to keep them.
For more info you can follow the official link.