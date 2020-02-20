GREAT FALLS - Big Sky Chapter Canine Companions for Independence have teamed up with Fetch Pet Boutique to bring a new event to the Electric City to show service dogs go Beyond the Vest.
People will get to sit down with service dogs and their trainers to learn exactly what a service dog is and what isn't.
So this begged the question of, what exactly is the difference since anyone has the ability to buy a dog vest online but the vest can’t be the only identifier, right?
“The Americans with Disabilities Act does a really good job of explaining what makes a Service Dog it’s not a vest it’s not a piece of paper or a tag that they wear it is the training that they receive,” said Kim Monroe, Volunteer Chapter President, Canine Companions For Independence
You see service dogs will be trained for specific tasks from opening and shutting doors to being able to identify if there human needs medical attention.
To get to this point the dogs require countless hours of daily training from when they are puppies and the training goes from the basics to specifics depending on who the dog will be serviced to help.
One easy way to identify a service dog in public is to notice its behavior, service dogs are very well trained, obedient, calm and have a very strong sense of eye contact with there human.
“People who have service dogs can’t leave their house without there service dogs they need them to be independent hence our name Canine Companions for Independence,” said Monroe.
People can self-train there own service dogs but they still need to be task trained and well behaved.
If you do plan on attending the event you can find a link with all the information here and the organizers are asking those who come to not bring their own dogs so the focus can stay on the service dogs in attendance.