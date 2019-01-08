According to Vaughn Fire Department, Safety Officer, Michelle Payne, the home is a complete loss. She said there was no one at the home during the time of the fire, and crews are still working to determine what caused it. We spoke to the family renting the trailer, who said they're just trying to pick up the pieces and start all over.
Nikki Lawrence message to the community is "appreciate what you have and don take anything for granted."
She said local organizations have stepped up to help her and her children and so has the community. Friends and relatives have also set up a GoFundMe account to help in any way they can.
The call came over the police scanner for a trailer-home on fire near 26th St NW. There were several volunteer departments out fighting the blaze including Great Falls Fire and Rescue.
We did speak with the owner of the trailer home who said there was a family staying there, but they are not sure if anyone was at the home during the fire.It is unclear if the tenants had any pets. what caused the fire is still being investigated.