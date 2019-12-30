Weather Alert

...ICE JAM CAUSING RISING RIVER LEVELS IN GREAT FALLS... ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN GREAT FALLS HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD WATCH FOR A PORTION OF CENTRAL MONTANA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREA, CASCADE COUNTY. * THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON. * AN ICE JAM HAS FORMED ALONG THE MISSOURI RIVER IN GREAT FALLS, WITH WATERS GRADUALLY RISING FOR THE PAST TWO DAYS. * ICE IS PUSHING ONTO THE RIVER BANKS NEAR RIVERSIDE PARK. FLOODING COULD BEGIN TO IMPACT RIVER DRIVE BETWEEN THE 10TH AVENUE BRIDGE AND BROADWATER BAY PARK, IN ADDITION TO LOW-LYING PARTS OF RIVER'S EDGE TRAIL AND RIVERSIDE PARK. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLOOD WATCH MEANS THERE IS A POTENTIAL FOR FLOODING BASED ON CURRENT CONDITIONS AND TRENDS. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE ALERT FOR POSSIBLE FLOOD WARNINGS. ICE JAMS CAN CAUSE SUDDEN CHANGES IN RIVER LEVELS. THOSE LIVING IN AREAS PRONE TO FLOODING SHOULD BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLOODING DEVELOP. &&

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...SOUTHWEST WINDS 30 TO 40 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 60 MPH POSSIBLE. * WHERE...CASCADE, TOOLE, EASTERN PONDERA, EASTERN TETON AND JUDITH BASIN. * WHEN...FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING. STRONGEST WINDS ARE LIKELY TO OCCUR LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL MAY BECOME DIFFICULT FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS AND WARNINGS FOR UPDATES ON THIS SITUATION. FASTEN LOOSE OBJECTS OR SHELTER OBJECTS IN A SAFE LOCATION PRIOR TO THE ONSET OF WINDS. &&