Glacier County has filed a lawsuit against the Indian Health Service trying to get an immediate payment for emergency medical services.
Glacier County is seeking a payment of no less than $1.8 million so EMS can continue to provide services.
According to an article by the glacier reporter...indian health services owes glacier county more than 1.8 million dollars for services provided back in 2014 through 2018.
The article continues saying glacier county ems faces a financial crisis potentially resulting in the lay off of eleven e-m-s employees.
I spoke with one official from the local Indian Family Health Clinic to learn more about the impact the loss of these employees could have.
“It saves lives every day every single day within these tribal environments and the Indian health service having access to not only air ambulance ground ambulance, EMTs and emergency support services is often how people get their care and how they survive,” said Mary Lynne Billy, Transform Program Officer IFHC Great Falls
The united states Indian Health Service and Redgrave have 60 days to respond to the suit from the day it was filed once they have been served.
This lawsuit is still developing right now but the problem is that for every ems worker that could get laid off is a life, potentially not getting saved.
The Indian Family Health Clinic is a non-profit contracted with the Indian Health Services to provide help to those in Urban settings.