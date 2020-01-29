Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING... * WHAT...SOUTHWEST WINDS 25 TO 35 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 60 MPH POSSIBLE. * WHERE...HILL, CASCADE, CHOUTEAU, TOOLE, LIBERTY, EASTERN PONDERA, BLAINE, EASTERN TETON, JUDITH BASIN AND FERGUS. * WHEN...FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS MAY BLOW DOWN LIMBS, TREES, AND POWER LINES. A FEW LOCAL POWER OUTAGES ARE POSSIBLE. TRAVEL MAY BECOME DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...STRONG WINDS AND DRY CONDITIONS MAY BRING SOME INCREASED GRASSLAND FIRE DANGER FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS AND WARNINGS FOR UPDATES ON THIS SITUATION. FASTEN LOOSE OBJECTS OR SHELTER OBJECTS IN A SAFE LOCATION PRIOR TO THE ONSET OF WINDS. &&