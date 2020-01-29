GLACIER COUNTY- Glacier County Sheriff’s Office posted an attempt to locate/welfare check for a woman last seen around 6:30 pm Tuesday.
According to the post, Trisha Alexander was last seen dropping her mother off at the casino in Browning around 6:30 pm on Tuesday.
Trisha was last seen driving a red 2007 Ford F-150 4 door with a grill guard with the license plate number CSZ940.
If you have any information on where Trisha is, you are asked to contact the Glacier County Sheriff’s Office dispatch at 406-873-2711 or to contact Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services at 406-338-4000.