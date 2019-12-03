Giving Tuesday helping all over Great Falls

GREAT FALLS - Today is no ordinary Tuesday, in fact, today kicks off a month long donation event for people anywhere to donate to their favorite non-profits.
It’s called 'giving Tuesday organizations can set up personal donation buttons on websites and across social media. Each non-profit involved has their own goal and *use for the money they earn.
Some are hoping to raise a few hundred dollars -while other sites have goals in the thousands.
One local non-profit took the time to talk with us today about how important a day like today is -and told us where the newly acquired money will be going.
“Giving Tuesday for us here at the Lewis and Clark Interpretive center is key for funding programs and a lot of the things that we do for example we are looking at doing a new exhibit next year and some of this funding will possibly go towards that we also hire seasonal staff,” said Jay Russell, Executive Director Lewis and Clark Foundation.
The Lewis and Clark foundation is just one of several different non-profits you can donate to. You can find links to other donation opportunities for giving Tuesday below or you can search Giving Tuesday on Facebook.