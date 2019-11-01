As bears get ready for hibernation they're desperate to find that next meal and unfortunately that meal could be at your doorstep.
Tonight fish wildlife and parks is trying a new idea to keep them away and it's ended up with shocking results.
Using electric fences to keep wild animals off our properties is nothing new in the treasure state but FWP has been working with landowners to create a variety of new ways to use electric fence energizers to keep bears out.
For the electric systems to work the bear must be standing on an energized plate.
Once they get to close a shock is delivered creating a negative reaction for the bear making it leave.
“It’s a great way to give a bear a negative reaction without fatally injuring that bear um, there relatively affordable and pretty easy to set up and fish wildlife and parks really works with land owners to encourage them and even help set up these electric fencing systems if they would like them,” said Dillion Tabbish, Regional Information Officer, Montana Fish Wild Life and Parks, Region 1.