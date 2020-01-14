GREAT FALLS- A Great Falls man is facing several charges after officers discovered drugs, drug paraphernalia, a scale, and firearms in the house he and his 10-year-old son lived in.
According to court documents, officers were looking for a wanted person in December of 2019, which led them to a house on 2nd Avenue Northwest. When officers arrived at the house, the woman who answered the door told officers the person they were looking for was not there and allowed officers into the house to make sure the wanted person was not in the house.
While searching, court documents say officers noticed suspected narcotics and paraphernalia lying on a table in plain view. They also saw a white crystallized substance lined out on two mirrors, along with burnt tinfoil residue, a scale, and numerous firearms. Brent Giroux then arrived at the house, and when officers asked Giroux if there was anything else illegal in the house, he then handed them a box and said items were inside. Officers opened the box to find a “shard” of what tested positive to be meth, weighing about 9.7 grams, which court documents state is not a user amount.
A search warrant for the house was obtained and a large amount of meth and heroin were recovered along with paraphernalia, guns, and a scale. Officers also found a safe built into a wooden cabinet in a garage room containing more meth, heroin, marijuana, two doses of Suboxone, a Tramadol pill, three Hydrocodone pills, drug paraphernalia, two guns, a scale, and a hard drive for the residence’s surveillance system.
After officers informed Giroux of his Miranda Rights they conducted an interview. Court documents say Giroux admitted to consuming meth but claimed he did not do so in front of his 10-year-old son -who he said he had full custody of. Giroux said that his son knows not to go into the garage room and that “things were always put away” when his son was home. Giroux also admitted that he primarily used meth in the garage room and last smoked the previous day, also claiming that he did not know the guns were stolen.
Court documents state an investigation was also conducted into the child’s well- being due to the amount of drugs found and because a 10-year-old lived at the residence. A hair sample was taken from the 10-year-old, which tested positive for methamphetamine, showing that he was exposed to the drug.
10-year-old was also interviewed and said he mostly spends his time playing inside. The child also admitted to knowing there were guns in the garage and that he was not supposed to talk about them, but his favorites included the “sniper one” and the shotgun. The boy also added that his Dad smokes and drinks beer in the garage and that he does it with “a lot of friends.”
Court documents say that the woman who answered the door when officers first arrived at the house indicated that she was aware of drugs being sold and used in the residence.
Brent Christopher Giroux is facing charges of endangering the welfare of a child, criminal possession of dangerous drugs with intent to distribute, criminal child endangerment, endangering the welfare of a child, criminal possession of drug paraphernalia and three counts of criminal possession of dangerous drugs.