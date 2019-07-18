Gift of Life Housing: New renovations

Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. MARSHALL DAMMANN IS A 16 YEAR OLD WHITE MALE, 5 FOOT 7 INCHES, 160 POUNDS, BLUE EYES, AND BLOND HAIR. HE WAS LAST SEEN WEARING A WHITE AND GREY SWEATSHIRT WITH WHITE TENNIS SHOES. MARSHALL HAS BEEN MISSING FROM BIG TIMBER FOR 3 WEEKS AND MAY BE IN GREAT FALLS. THERE IS CONCERN HE MAY BE ENDANGERED. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION, CALL SWEET GRASS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE AT 4 0 6, 9 3 2, 5 1 4 3. THANK YOU.

...BREEZY TO WINDY CONDITIONS EXPECTED ACROSS CENTRAL MONTANA TODAY... A STRONG WESTERLY FLOW ALOFT WILL RESULT IN STRONG WIND GUSTS OVER CENTRAL MONTANA TODAY. WIND GUSTS OF 30 TO 40 MPH ARE EXPECTED, WITH SOME HIGHER GUSTS POSSIBLE ACROSS HIGHER ELEVATION AREAS. WINDS ARE THEN EXPECTED TO DIMINISH THIS EVENING. THOSE CAMPING, RECREATING, BOATING ON AREA LAKES, OR TOWING HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES SHOULD PREPARE FOR THE RETURN OF STRONG WINDS.