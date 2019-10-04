GREAT FALLS- Gibson Park restrooms will be closed starting October 7 for renovations.
Great Falls Parks and Recreation says port-a-potties will be put out in the park for the community.
Minor improvements will also be made to the concessions area as a part of the renovation.
According to Great Falls Parks and Recreation, funding for the project was voted on by Great Falls Park District 1 in May of 2018. LPW Architecture provided the design for the renovation and Wadsworth Builders Company, Inc, is the general contractor.
For more information, you can call the Parks and Recreation Office at 406-771-1265.