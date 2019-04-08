Fields have been turned into lakes around the Gibson Flats area and people are preparing for yet another round of storms on the way.
Gibson Flats is experiencing what some have described as the worst flooding they have ever seen around the area; and the worst part is, there's nothing they can do about it.
“There's such an amount you can't even stop it. You know, it's just not draining down the ditch as fast as it should,” explains Cheri Stone, a resident of Gibson Flats.
Several people have described the flood waters rising faster than normal, forcing many Gibson Flats residents to leave their home and personal belongings behind.
“We had water coming into our yard just maybe a couple feet from our front door, so we decided to pack up what we could and, you know, take some things down to my mom’s house. We haven't been able to get back home without using like a raft or fishing waiters,” explains Katie Guillen, a victim of the flooding waters in Gibson Flats.
Despite the rising flood waters, the Gibson Flats community has stepped up to help each other out.
“Everybody is on the lookout for each other so that's great,” explains Cheri.
“One of my customers did call me up and asked me if i needed a food drop. Was trying to find to find somebody to drop some food on,” laughs Pat Roberts, owner of Robert’s Bait and Tackle.
With even more rain and even snow in the forecast, residents around Gibson Flats say at this point, everything is just a waiting game.
“I have to live day by day. I get up in the morning and i look outside to see...,” says Cheri.
Even though Mother Nature is throwing some curveballs around the Gibson Flats area, residents aren't too worried because as they explained, they’re Montanan’s, they can handle it.