Gibson Flats plagued by fast rising flood waters

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...SNOW OCCURRING. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 3 INCHES AT LOWER ELEVATIONS AND 3 TO 6 INCHES IN THE MOUNTAINS. * WHERE...JUDITH BASIN, SOUTHERN FERGUS, SOUTHERN CASCADE, AND CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN LEWIS AND CLARK COUNTIES. * WHEN...UNTIL NOON MDT FRIDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...VISIBILITY COULD BE POOR AT TIMES. THIS IS A WET SNOW, MAKING SHOVELING AND REMOVING SNOW MORE DIFFICULT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. TO SEE A GRAPHICAL REPRESENTATION OF THE DEGREE OF STRESS ON YOUNG LIVESTOCK PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBPAGE AND SELECT LOCAL PROGRAMS THEN COLD AIR ADVISORY FOR NEWBORN LIVESTOCK. &&

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN GREAT FALLS HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD ADVISORY FOR... SNOWMELT IN... LEWIS AND CLARK COUNTY IN WEST CENTRAL MONTANA... PONDERA COUNTY IN NORTH CENTRAL MONTANA... FERGUS COUNTY IN CENTRAL MONTANA... TETON COUNTY IN NORTH CENTRAL MONTANA... CHOUTEAU COUNTY IN NORTH CENTRAL MONTANA... CASCADE COUNTY IN CENTRAL MONTANA... * UNTIL 945 PM MDT FRIDAY. * EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT, LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT, AND THE DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION CONTINUE TO REPORT THAT SNOWMELT IS CAUSING FLOODING. THIS IS ESPECIALLY TRUE IN LOW LYING AND POOR DRAINAGE AREAS, SUCH AS NEAR CULVERTS BLOCKED WITH SNOW AND/OR DEBRIS. * SOME ROADS HAVE WATER FLOWING OVER THEM AND MANY FIELDS HAVE STANDING WATER. * STRUCTURES IN LOW LYING AREAS MAY EXPERIENCE FLOODING. * ALWAYS REMEMBER TO OBEY POSTED TRAFFIC SIGNS INDICATING ROAD DETOURS OR CLOSURES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... STAY AWAY OR BE SWEPT AWAY. RIVER BANKS AND CULVERTS CAN BECOME UNSTABLE AND UNSAFE. AS A PRECAUTION MOVE LIVESTOCK AND AGRICULTURAL EQUIPMENT OUT OF COMMON FLOOD AREAS IF POSSIBLE.