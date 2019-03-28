Gibson Flats plagued by fast rising flood waters

Montanans are no stranger to spring time flooding. For the folks who live in Gibson Flats, deep flood waters rose so fast some had to take what they could and leave in the middle of the night
A pasture that normally this time of year would be filled with sheep and cows only has water and geese in it.
“It happened in 2011 but not this bad,” said Ron Erpelding.
Flood waters rose in the Gibson Flats area so fast Tuesday night, it left Ron Erpelding with no choice but to move his livestock.
“I was calving and the baby calves didn’t want to be drowned as you can see so i had to move them in the middle of the night. 3 o’clock in the morning,” said Erpelding
The sight of houses surrounded by water, people trudging through to get to their property, and unusable bales of hay was not the scene just 48 hours ago.
“It was pretty much dry so I don't know if it’s the runoff from the dyke back there by the city or where it's coming from,” said Erpelding.
So Erpelding has been doing what he can on his property protecting his livelihood.
“I had to fence off part of our yard as you can see over here. There are 2 cows that haven’t calved yet but I’m going to have to get them out of here too cause its rising quick.”
Erpelding and his neighbors who are surrounded by water are just praying for it to go away sooner rather than later.
Disaster and Emergency Services are aware of the situation here in Gibson Flats and Cascade County Sheriff’s Office says if you do have a flood related emergency do not hesitate to cal 911.