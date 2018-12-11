GFPSF receives six figure grant for student projects

For almost a decade, the Great Falls Public Schools Foundation has made it their mission to make children's educational experiences memorable. Just weeks before Christmas they received a six figure gift that will help continue that legacy.
Tuesday morning, the foundation was presented a grant in the amount of $174,000 to help teachers fund projects from K-12 grade. One of those projects funded was at East middle school, called the "Music Technology Lab grant." Tate O'Neil, an 8th grader, said this new lab has helped him look at music in a whole new way.
O'Neill said, "its really cool it shows us how composers make music and its just really fun to do."
