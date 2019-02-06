When it comes to calling a snow day or a delay, GFPS considers the overall conditions around the Great Falls area.
First and foremost, Great Falls Public Schools takes student safety very seriously.
With that in mind, it’s safe to say that most kids live between 5-10 minutes from their school around the Great Falls area.
In addition to this, if the school buses are up and running; which take around 30% of the students to and from school every day, there really isn’t a reason to cancel.
School’s staying open will also take the stress off of parents who still have to go to work and may not have child care available.
However, one of the biggest deciding factors GFPS takes into consideration is the school’s location.
“Some place like Geyser for example, it could be miles and miles away from their school from where they’re actually living. Our urban needs are very different than the rural needs,” Tammy Lacey, GFPS Superintendent.
In the end, parents will always make the final decision.
If it isn’t safe to get to school from where you are, simply give the school a call and it will be noted as an excused absence due to weather.
Schools are required to have 180 days of instruction a year, so any snow day taken will have to be made up later in the year.
In the end, just make sure your child is dressed warmly and know that the school district is putting safety above all else.
If you’re in need of warm clothing, school principals can provide them.