GFPS New Superintendent Salary Potentially $175,000

GREAT FALLS- $175,000 is the annual salary the new Great Falls Public School Superintendent could be making. When compared to other school districts across Montana, it's slightly higher.
It could be up to $12,000 more. We spoke with both Missoula County and Yellowstone County School Districts and their superintendents make $165,000 and just over $162,000 respectively.
Their salary depends upon their qualifications and what benefits they negotiate. For example, if a candidate opts not to take health insurance the district normally pays for, some of that money could go back in their paycheck.
"Just as an example, Candidate ‘A’ may say well I want 175,000, and I want these benefits. Candidate ‘B’, whoever's selected may also say well I'll go for a smaller salary, 160,000, but I want more benefits,” said Jan Cahill, Chairman of the Great Falls Board of Trustees.
Depending on who's elected, the biggest jump will be about $10,000 from the current superintendent salary of $165,000. The superintendent contract is for three years. If all goes well, the Great Falls Board of Trustees says their contract could get extended.
The board will be electing Tammy Lacey's replacement Wednesday at a special school board meeting at 5:30 p.m.
Here's a look at those candidates once again. Candidate, Gregory Nyen is currently serving as the Superintendent of Schools for the District of Waupaca in Wisconsin. Candidate Thomas Moore already works in the Great Falls Public School System, as Assistant Superintendent grades 7-12. As for Jon Konen, he currently serves as K-6 Principal at Lincoln Elementary.