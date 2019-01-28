GFPS is asking parents to keep sick children at home

It all started last week with flu like symptoms at North Middle school. Now the Great Falls Public School System is telling parents to think twice before sending kids to school.
stay at home if you are not felling well
Lead nurse for the GFPS, Erica Harp, said its simple "stay at home if you are not felling well ." She said last week at North Middle they started noticing a lot of absences due to illness and a lot of the illnesses had flu like symptoms. Harp said this year the flu strain is taking a different turn.
"The most common symptoms in the city county survey of the influenza positive cases is a sore throat. Typically we think that influenza has really high fever and that's your trademark symptom but this year it can present with or without a fever."
About 80% of the confirmed flu cases did not have the flu vaccination which Harp said should be the number one priority for children, parents, and staff alike. The district has been going the extra mile to make sure that doorknobs and lockers are disinfected at least twice a day and even putting extra hand sanitizes up. She wants parents to know there are options that the school is taking to help those students who have or will miss consecutive days due to the flu.
"We will work with them so that they make make up assignments and make up homework. We really want students to be in class but at this time we don't want to cause other student to get sick and keep this cycle going."
She said parents should encourage their student to always wash their hands, cover their mouth when coughing and use hand sanitizers, but school nurses said if your child has flu symptoms, especially a sore throat, its just best to keep them at home.
Here are a list of place in Great Falls that offers the flu shot:
Walgreen's
1. 2301 10th Ave S
Great Falls, MT 59405
2. 1213 3rd St NW
Great Falls, MT 59404
CVS
1. 2001 10th Ave S
Great Falls, MT 59405
City-County Health Department
1. 115 4th St S
Great Falls, MT 59401