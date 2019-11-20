GREAT FALLS- The Great Falls Public Schools Foundation is providing 30 teachers with $111,430 worth of grant money; all in an effort to enhance student learning.
$1300 of this was awarded to Riverview Elementary school for a project called, ‘THINK! Out of the Box.’
Students work together in small groups to gather clues that will help them unlock a series of lock boxes.
The activity is designed to give students a more hands on approach to learning and help them grow in critical thinking.
However, for students, the lessons taught here will go far beyond the classroom.
“The kids were all brainstorming about how they could be respectful of each of their teammates, how they could collaborate, how they could work together. You know, as we were in the classroom watching all of them, they're looking at the clues and trying to solve, you know, what that puzzle is together,” explains Karen Brandvold, the Board Chair for GFPS Foundation.
“These are all enhancements of what we can do without kids. We can teach from the textbook all day long, but what kids thrive on are the real opportunities that they get to engage with something that is different. Something that they're going to be able to remember, that they'll take with them.,” further explains Luke Diekhans, the Riverview Elementary school principal.
The GFPS Foundation has awarded $785,459 to 247 teachers over the past 9 years across Great Falls; and Brandvold tells us that number continues to grow every year.