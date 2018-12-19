GFPS board narrows down Superintendent replacement to 3 candidates

The future of Great Falls Public Schools is up in air as the school board hosted a special public meeting tonight about who will replace Superintendent Tammy Lacey at the end of this school year.
The school board had 8 candidates apply for the Superintendent of Great Falls Public Schools job opening. But after the special board meeting, we now have 3 finalists hoping to replace Tammy Lacey.
The three candidates are Jon Konen who is the principle at Lincoln elementary school. Tom Moore who is the Assistant Superintendent for grades 7 through 12 in GFPS, and Greg Nyen who is the Superintendent for the Waupaca Wisconsin School District.
Board members did discuss the applicants experience with running schools, what sizes, and for how long. They also looked into the applicant’s willingness to move. Even board member Jan Cahill said it is good to see applicants not only from within GFPS, but also out of staters who are looking to invest in making a life here in Great Falls Montana.
Up next the board members will be interviewing the finalists sometime in mid January. Once a finalist is selected they will take over from Tammy Lacey come July 1st of 2019.