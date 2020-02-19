GREAT FALLS- Police in Great Falls are warning citizens about recent scams that have recently affected several community members.
According to the Great Falls Police Department, several community members have been turned into victims of fraud with thousands of dollars lost.
“We’ve had some issues lately with people sending money in the mail,” said MPO Kimmet in a video on GFPD’s social media. “Luckily, locally our shipping companies have been keeping an eye on things and saving people tens of thousands of dollars.
Kimmet goes on to explain that recently, a woman tried to mail over $10,000 to an unknown person in New York because she thought her grandson had been arrested and was in jail.
“We don’t want to see people exploited financially for these sorts of things,” Kimmet said.
Some red flags of a scam GFPD shared include:
- If it doesn't sound right it probably isn't
- When in doubt Google the agency the caller claims to be from and call them direct
- Call the relative they claim is in jail
- If you can’t reach the relative they claim is in jail, contact the law enforcement agency the caller said they are with
- Never send anyone cash or gift cards
Before giving any information or money out, cou can call GFPD and they can help determine if the call is legitimate at 406-727-7688 extension 5.
Officer Kimmet advised that if you do get taken advantage of, there is not a lot GFPD can do on a local level, adding that they work closely with federal partners, but even then it can be hard to get any money back.