GREAT FALLS- The Great Falls Police Department is holding their 5th annual Halloween Virtual Ride Along.
According to the event page on Facebook, GFPD Volunteer Coordinator Adrienne Ehrke will post updates on social media as she rides with uniformed patrol officers.
The ride-along is to give residents a peek into what it’s like to experience the holiday from the inside of a patrol car and behind a 9-1-1 Dispatcher’s console.
The ride-along will start at 3 pm at the Safe Trick or Treat in Downtown Great Falls, following the Directed Enforcement Team as they hand out candy and sticker badges.
Trivia, photos of kids having fun, information about the calls the officers are responding to, interesting things they see along the way and a chance to win some GFPD swag are all parts of what will be posted during the virtual ride-along event according to the event page.
The privacy of the community during the ride-along will be respected according to the event page. Names of victims, suspects and witnesses along with specific locations will not be given out when they are responding to a crime or medical emergency.