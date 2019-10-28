Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW OCCURRING. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 4 INCHES, WITH ISOLATED ADDITIONAL AMOUNTS APPROACHING 6 INCHES IN NORTHERN FACING SLOPES AND FOOTHILLS OF THE LITTLE BELT MOUNTAINS. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 35 MPH. * WHERE...JUDITH BASIN AND CASCADE COUNTIES. * WHEN...UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. AREAS OF BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. THE COLD WIND CHILLS AS LOW AS 25 BELOW ZERO COULD CAUSE FROSTBITE ON EXPOSED SKIN IN AS LITTLE AS 30 MINUTES. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...MOTORIST SHOULD BE PREPARED FOR A SLOW EVENING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD, AND WATER IN YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. && MOLDAN