GREAT FALLS - Slick, snowy and dangerous road conditions have kept Great Falls Police Department extremely busy this morning.
GFPD posted this on their Facebook page just before 10am:
AVOID 10TH AVE S! No joke, Lt. Black is requesting drivers use an alternate route and avoid 10th Avenue South until the streets are more clear.
We have 19 traffic related reports since approximately 7am, including crashes, slide offs, stuck vehicles, and now a semi is high centered on the median at 35th St and 10th Ave S. UPDATE 9:25am We're up to 25 crashes in just 2 hours.
❄ SLOW DOWN
❄ Leave stopping room
❄ Use 4WD if you've got it
❄ Be patient
Right now the safest thing you can do is stay off the roads.