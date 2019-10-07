UPDATE: According to the Great Falls Police Department, a person was taken into custody in connection to this incident. It's unclear if they will face any charges.
An incident has been resolved after a large police presence in the Riverview Neighborhood Monday afternoon.
According to the GFPD Facebook Page, authorities were asking people to avoid the area near Riverview Drive East and 2nd St. NE.
Witnesses nearby tell KFBB they saw what appeared to be SWAT teams knocking down a garage door to gain access to a residence.
Great Falls Public Schools also made the following Facebook post:
Parents and Students: Please avoid area from Riverview Dr. E between Division and 2nd St.NE.There is police activity in the area. Students riding busses in this area will be re-routed to their homeschools. All students living in this area should be picked up at their school. (Riverview, NMS, CMR)
It is still unclear what led to the incident or who was involved; we'll be sure to keep you updated as we learn more.