GREAT FALLS- The Great Falls Police Department is looking for two people who helped stop a foot chase Wednesday morning.
According to the post from Great Falls MT Police Department, on November 13 around 9 am a GFPD officer was investigating a report of suspicious activity around 5th Avenue North and 9th Street.
When the suspect in the area saw the officer he fled, and that is when the chase began.
The officer chased the man until they reached the 200 block of 11th Street North and that is when a man pulled up in a pickup and asked the officer what was going on.
All the officer could say at the time was, “help,” and that is when the driver of the pickup pulled his truck in front of the suspect, jumped out, and helped the officer grab the suspect and pin him to the ground.
Another man in the area also stopped to help secure the suspect, both men leaving the scene after the suspect was secured and the officer could get their names.
According to the post, at this time one man has been identified, but they need help identifying the other man who stopped to help.
The second man is described by GFPD as a man in his early 60’s, possibly wearing a blue or gray jacket and walking southbound on 11th Street North at the time.
GFPD is asking that if you are the person who stopped to help, or know who they are, that you send them a private message on their Facebook, or call 406-455-8408.