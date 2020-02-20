Weather Alert

...AREAS OF BLOWING DUST THIS AFTERNOON... WITH WEST WINDS GUSTING NEAR 40 MPH, AREAS OF BLOWING DUST HAVE DEVELOPED IN SOME AREAS WHERE THE SNOW HAS MELTED OUT. PORTIONS OF HIGHWAY 87 FROM NORTH OF GREAT FALLS TO SOUTH OF FORT BENTON IS ONE AREA WITH THE BLOWING DUST. VISIBILITY WILL BE REDUCED AT TIMES IN AREAS OF BLOWING DUST. WIND SPEEDS SHOULD BEGIN TO DIMINISH EARLY THIS EVENING.