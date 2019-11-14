GREAT FALLS- A traveler reported to Great Falls Police that they were staying overnight in Great Falls when their car was broken into, the thief taking several items, including an urn.
A post on the Great Falls Police Department Facebook says the urn contained the ashes of the traveler’s father-in-law.
The urn is wooden and engraved with the decedent’s name, date of birth and date of death.
GFPD is asking that anyone with information about the crime or the location of the urn to please call, 406-727-7688, extension 5 or send them a message to their Facebook.