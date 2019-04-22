GFPD lip sync battle video could make national news

GREAT FALLS- Law enforcement lip sync battle videos have been going viral online left and right, and it just so happens our Great Falls Police Department lip sync video is in competition to be featured in an upcoming national news program.
It’s become quite the viral sensation, seeing law enforcement agencies online lip sync well-known songs in a music video. Well, after being challenged in a lip sync battle by the Montana Highway Patrol, and thousands of views later, the Great Falls Police Department's music video has a chance at being featured in a national news program.
Officer Aaron McAdam was on his way to a meeting to plan their music video when he heard "Girls Like You" on the radio right then and there he thought about the "significant others" and "family" behind the badge. So the Great Falls police department decided to do a video tributing them.
We sat down with Adam and his wife, Nicole to understand both sides. Nicole explained, being a police officer never shuts off, and sometimes the stress of being a cop can follow your loved one’s home, and with five children, crazy schedules, it’s important for officers and their families to be understanding and versatile.
"You have to be really flexible with their attitudes and behaviors when they first come home because they deal with a lot of difficult people all day. so sometimes when they come they're not fully decompressed and so we have to work through the swap over from work to home," said Nicole McAdam.
We also asked, what makes their video stand out from the other 29 they’re competing with, and they use their own vocals. Aaran McAdam isn't lip singing, that's his real voice. Those symbolizing husband and wife’s, are actually they’re the officer's significant others.
The McAdam’s say they think lip sync battle videos have gone viral because it came after people kept seeing a lot of bad press about the police. This humanizes them showing they're just normal everyday people.
People can vote as many times as they’d like. To vote click here.