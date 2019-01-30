GREAT FALLS- A press release from the Great Falls Police Department says around 8:30 Wednesday morning, officers responded to a call for assistance at a home on 8th Avenue South. When they arrived, a woman was found dead inside the home.
GFPD Detectives are still on the scene investigating the death, which they believe to be suspicious. Law Enforcement is asking the public to avoid the area, but there are no road closures at this time.
Law enforcement does not believe the public is at risk, but if you have any information on suspicious activity in the area to call the following numbers:
Great Falls Police Department-- (406) 727-7688 opt. 5
Crime Stoppers ---------------------(406) 727-TIPS
Crime Stoppers on-line------------ www.p3tips.com