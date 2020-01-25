GREAT FALLS- The Great Falls Police Department has introduced a security camera registry and mapping program to help them in the event of a report of a serious crime.
According to GFPD’s social media, the registry allows residents and businesses to register their exterior surveillance cameras so police can contact the system owners and review the video in the event of a reported serious crime in their neighborhood.
If a system is determined to have recorded information relating to a crime, the owner will be contacted by a GFPD officer asking to review the footage.
GFPD says they will never have access to the cameras remotely and that registering a system will make it easier for officers and investigators to view a map of where the crime has been committed or where a suspect may have traveled.
For more information or to register your surveillance system, you can visit the City of Great Falls’ website here.