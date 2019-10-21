The Great Falls Police Department posted the following to their Facebook page Monday evening:
MISSING PERSON - Detective Sergeant Beall is asking for your help locating Victor Struss. Struss has not been seen for approximately 10 days and is considered missing under suspicious circumstances. All of Mr. Struss's vehicles are accounted for and we do not know what he was wearing when last seen.
Anyone with information regarding Struss's whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Mahlum at 406-781-8926, logon to P3tips.com, or leave us a private message here. No tip is too small and tipsters may remain anonymous.
VICTOR J STRUSS
64 years old
White male
5'11" tall
170 lbs
Blond-gray hair
Brown eyes