GREAT FALLS- The Great Falls High School auditorium is going through a renovation, and now, they’re looking to get the 89-year-old auditorium chairs into a some new homes.
According to the Great Falls Public Schools Music and Art Department, Great Falls High School’s new auditorium will feature new chairs that will have a historic feel to them, the department saying it is cheaper to install new seats rather than re-purpose the old ones.
Instead of throwing the old auditorium chairs out, the department says they’re looking to sell them let people get their hands on a piece of GFHS history.
The chairs come in sets of two or three and the department is selling them for $50 each with a limit of six chairs per customer.
If you want your own piece of GFHS history, the chairs go up for sale on December 14 and December 21 at the old GFHS woodshop from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm.
For more information, you can call the Music and Art Department office at 406-268-6079.