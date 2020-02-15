GREAT FALLS- Great Falls Fire Rescue is working on a multi-alarm structure fire downtown.
First responders were on scene at the Greystone Inn Saturday morning responding to a third alarm fire.
According to Fire Chief Steve Hester, when crews arrived on the scene there was heavy fire on the first and second floors, the fire is believed to have started on the first floor.
“We were real close to losing the entire structure,” Hester said. “The engines snowed up and started an immediate aggressive offensive attack, got some water on the fire, knocked it down really good.”
GFFR firefighters were called back to provide firefighters and EMS to the rest of the city according to Hester.
The fire is currently being investigated as suspicious. The building was unoccupied when crews arrived and has not been used as a hotel in a while.
The hotel was recently bought byChoice Hotel to be completely renovated and turned into an upscale hotel by late 2020.
There is heavy damage inside of the building, Hester saying the floor on the second floor is missing.
“These crews here have been on this fire since it started, they’re on their third air bottle, which means we’ve pushed them right to their physical limit, and if they hadn’t of been here this would have been a goner with the wind today… it could have run down the block,” Hester said. “Our fire department did one hell of a job.”
No injuries are reported in the fire.
“If it got out through the roof this could have been a different story,” Hester added.
People are still being asked to avoid the area of Central and 7th Street, as hoses are laid over some streets and alleys to supply water to the trucks.
The cause of the fire is still currently under investigation.
This is a developing story, please check back for updates.