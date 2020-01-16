GREAT FALLS- Crews are working on a fire near Franklin Avenue according to Great Falls Fire Rescue.
A house near Franklin Avenue south of Great Falls was reported around 9:40 am Thursday.
Several fire departments responded to the scene and anyone in the area is asked to stay clear to allow crews to work.
Great Falls Fire rescue posted the incident to their social media around 11:30 am saying “D-Platoon on a working house fire near Franklin Avenue. Please stay clear of the area to allow for GFFR and CCSO to work the scene.”
There are currently no known injuries and the cause of the fire is currently unknown.