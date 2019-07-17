GREAT FALLS, Mont.- Great Falls College MSU is adding cybersecurity to their list of degrees. In 2021, there will be an estimated 3.5 million cybersecurity job openings worldwide, according to research by Cybersecurity Ventures.
This change is not only giving students job opportunities, but it's strengthening the cybersecurity workforce who's protecting you from getting hacked on places like Amazon or your online bank account.
The cybersecurity program has two program options one is a certificate and another is a two-year associates degree. Both prepare students to become proficient in the field so they can go into the workforce and work to test, analyze, and secure systems for businesses and their customers.
"The amount of attacks that have happened in just the last couple of years, and how it has doubled. Three million, a couple of years ago in individual attacks all over the world, and now it's up to six million, and it's continually increasing,” said Chris Mee, the Computer Technology Department Chair.
GFC-MSU says people starting in the cybersecurity field in Montana make between $48,000 to $52,000 a year. In other states, depending on where you live, it can be anywhere between 95,000 to 150,000 dollars a year.
Plane and simple, students have a pretty good chance at:
1. Getting a job in cybersecurity right out of college.
2. Making a decent living.
How is this program is helping you
This new degree isn't just helping out students, it's going to keep you and your families safe.
Whether you do online shopping or banking, GFC-MSU cybersecurity experts say we all most likely have a chance of getting cyber-attacked.
That's when our modern-day superheroes, cybersecurity workers come into play.
GFC-MSU says as cybersecurity professionals, they'll be testing networks and systems so individuals opening windows and emails will have less chance of harming their computer or personal information being taken from them.
"In Great Falls the industry demand is here for Cybersecurity professionals. Many of the industry in Great Falls, not only financial, government, healthcare, all of those are expecting and needing cybersecurity professionals," said Mee.
By having cybersecurity student’s intern at businesses in Great Falls, GFC-MSU says it will create more job opportunity for our town.