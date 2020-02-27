GREAT FALLS- A Great Falls Pre-Release inmate was found to have what appeared to be child pornography on his cell phone during a search.
Court documents say when an officer arrived at the Great Falls Pre-Release, a correctional treatment specialist told him that during a search of inmate Gary Wayne Lowman’s cell phone, she noticed several images she believed to be child porn.
The officer observed several photos on Lowman’s phone of scantily clothed/nude girls he estimated to be between 12 and 14-years-old according to the officer affidavit.
The cell phone and its charger were seized as evidence.
Lowman was then contacted by the officer and placed under arrest for a parole violation warrant.
After obtaining a search warrant, court documents say a detective searched Lowman’s phone and located about 40 sexually explicit images of females between the ages of 5 and 15.
During an interview, Lowman stated that it is possible he accidentally viewed child pornography on his phone, adding that it was probably when he was high on meth.
Gary Wayne Lowman has been charged with sexual abuse of children.