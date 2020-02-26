GREAT FALLS- A Public Safety Town Hall will be held March 5 in the Mansfield Theatre from 6:30 pm to 8:00 pm.
The City of Great Falls says Public Safety Town Hall - The Beginning of a Community Conversation will include a joint presentation by Great Falls Police Chief Dave Bowen and Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter.
Bowen and Slaughter will share information on the crime and public safety issues in Great Falls and Cascade County.
Representatives from social and legal agencies who address many of the underlying issues that lead to criminal activity will be introduced following the presentation.
Written questions will be taken from attendees and answered by Chief Bowen and Sheriff Slaughter.
For more information on the Public Safety Town Hall, you can contact Mayor Bob Kelly at 406-870-0287 or bkelly@greatfallsmt.net or the City Manager Office at 406-455-8450.