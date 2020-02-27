GREAT FALLS- Heather Hoyer, the Great Falls Public Schools Assistant Superintendent for grades 7-12, tells KFBB Great Falls High was evacuated yesterday after a student found a message in a bathroom describing a threat involving explosives.
Hoyer says as soon as it was reported to teachers in the area, the building was evacuated.
Police have since given the area the all-clear and classes and after school activities have resumed as usual.
In the meantime, police and the Great Falls High School administration are doing separate investigations and reviewing security camera footage from outside the bathroom.
Investigations could take a little over a day, but nothing for certain.
GREAT FALLS- Great Falls Public Schools says this afternoon, school officials at Great Falls High School along with Great Falls Police Department evacuated the South Campus and Fieldhouse to begin an investigation and to verify a potential threat.
The post from GFPS:
At approximately 3:20 PM this afternoon (Thursday 2/27/2020) School officials at Great Falls High School along with Great Falls Police Department evacuated the South Campus and Fieldhouse and began investigating to verify a potential threat. As a safeguard and to allow the Law Enforcement Officials to do their work, the District is canceling all activities at Great Falls High this evening.
The Great Falls Police Department shared this to their Facebook:
We are investigating suspicious activity at Great Falls High School.
All events/classes scheduled to occur at Great Falls High (only) tonight have been cancelled.
Please STOP CALLING OUR DISPATCH CENTER asking "what's going on". When you attempt to use the 911 dispatchers as a source of information you tie up valuable resources that may be needed by someone experiencing a real emergency.
This is a developing story. We will update this article as we learn more information.