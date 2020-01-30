GREAT FALLS- If you were looking to give a home to a furry friend, now is the perfect time to do so and give back to the Great Falls Animal Shelter.
The Great Falls Animal Shelter is asking adopters to help them with a chance for the shelter to earn up to a $10,000 grant award from the Petco Foundation.
Adopters will have a chance to win daily prizes and a grand award for the Great Falls Animal Shelter by posing a photo or video using the #ShelterValentine on Instagram, Facebook or Twitter from February 1 to February 14.
The virtual Valentine can be a message of love to your adopted pet, a thank you to shelter staff or a note of encouragement to shelter pets looking for loving homes.
Anyone participating has a chance to win a daily prize pack containing a Petco gift card, an item from Mutts, a BOBS item from Sketchers and a Petco Foundation swag item.
All posts will give the Great Falls Animal Shelter the chance to earn a $1,000 daily grant award or a $10,000 Valentine’s Day grant award.
While making your post, you have to use the #ShelterValentine hashtag and it must @mention both @petcofoundation and @greatfallsanimalshleter in the post.
For the full campaign rules, you can visit the Petco Foundation’s website here.
A #ShelterValentine message will be compiled after February 14 using submissions from across the country as well to send a virtual valentine to more than 4,000 animal welfare organizations, thanking them for their life-saving work.
For more information about the Great Falls Animal Shelter, you can visit the City of Great Falls’ website here.