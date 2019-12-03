GREAT FALLS - Did you know there are only 22 days until Christmas?
This means holiday shopping is in full effect and everyone is looking for that perfect gift for their friends and family.
But have you considered what gift you may be donating to toys for tots?
We spoke with a local toy shop who told us some of the best items filling the shelves right now.
“Kids love stuffed animals it allows them to have like a friend that they can play with so plush is great and some of them are like big soft pillows and adorable,” said Nicole Wiegand, Owner, Let’s Play Games and Toys.
One of the best things to remember is that toys for tots will distribute the toys they receive so you can buy a toy for any age range you want.
I was told that one of the most popular items comes in many shapes, prices and bricks.
“You can build anything your imagination can come up with and we have generic kits of a bunch of bricks of different colors and shapes and sizes. we have really cool things like this Lego Yoda who is really awesome um but they are just really awesome because you can build anything,” said Nicole Wiegand, Owner, Let’s Play Games and Toys.
If you’re looking for a more unique gift to put in the toys for tots box well i think we may have found it.
“I have the most amazing and sparkly dragon cloak on ever comes in lots of colors umm and we have this really fantastic line of dress up stuff kids love to play pretend they love to dress up,” said Nicole Wiegand, Owner, Let’s Play Games and Toys.
If you’re wondering what all the items shown cost the starting price on some of the smaller items is around five to ten dollars and goes up from there.
You can find a link to toys for tots here.