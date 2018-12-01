Get It Factory: Inspiring creativity & language throughout the U.S.

GREAT FALLS- One local business that works with book publishing and hosts podcasts had there grand opening tonight, December 1st and believe it or not, they already have business plans booked in L.A.
It's a small, quaint space designed to inspire creativity in the minds of all ages. Whether it's interviewing a guest during a podcast, publishing someone's book, or helping people grow as writers.
"Our goal and our mission is to just share stories of people who are kind of making the world a better place through their art, their work, and their creativity," said the Cheif Marketing Officer of Get It Factory.
So far, Becky and Ryan have done podcasts highlighting local authors or people making a difference in our community.
"You know the things you get out of people when you sit and talk for an hour are really cool. Everybody has a great story you just have to get them to share it," said Becky Acra.
They've even covered well-known people like Connor McGiffin who was recently in great falls for the Finding Neverland tour.
"I always felt inspired by people who I thought just kind of get it. Like they understand how to talk to people, they can handle themselves in different situations," said Ryan Acra the Chief Creative Officer.
Which is why Ryan and Becky decided to name this space on 9th St. S. the Get It Factory.
"I just want something people can get. I want people to get it. I want people to have the Get It Factor," said Ryan Acra.
The Acra's tell me this is a place people can come to not just chat or develop their craft, but really come alive in how they choose to use their talents.
In a couple of weeks, Ryan and Becky are actually heading to L.A. where they have a couple of big names booked for podcasts, but they can't say who it is.