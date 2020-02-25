GREAT FALLS- After being canceled due to high winds earlier this month, Winter Trails Day 2020 has been rescheduled for March 7.
Registration opens Wednesday, February 26 at 6:00 pm.
Winter Trails Day will offer free snowshoeing and cross country skiing to families across the region in coordination with the U.S. Forest Service.
Space is limited and registration is required.
Free lunch, coffee and snacks will be offered while it lasts.
Equipment is provided.
For more information, you can visit the rescheduled Winter Trails Day 2020 Facebook event page here.