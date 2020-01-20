UPDATE: According to the Chief of Vaughn Volunteer Fire Department, the first is contained and crews are in mop up stage at this time.
No one was injured, but the garage is a total loss. The Chief suspects a hot chainsaw may be to blame, but this will still need to be confirmed with an investigation.
A garage has caught fire west of Great Falls.
It happened just off U.S. Highway 89. Several agencies are currently responding. According to scanner traffic, the fire could be spreading into a nearby field.
It is unclear at this time if there are any injuries.
We have a reporter on their way to the scene and will update you with more information as it becomes available.