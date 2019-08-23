Correction: The original story said Amazing Toys closed in June 2018, when it actually shut its doors in July of that year. The story below now reflects that change, and KFBB sincerely regrets the error.
GREAT FALLS - One business in the heart of downtown Great Falls is known for their games. Now, thanks to help from the City, it’s expanding to include toys as well.
Let's Play Games & Toys, formerly 'Downtown Dice and Games’, took inspiration for the idea from Amazing Toys, a decades-old store in the Electric City that closed in July 2018 after Owner Dave Campbell decided to retire.
Games & Toys did try buying the shop shortly after, but talks ultimately fell through due to scheduling conflicts.
Now, a little over a year later, the Great Falls Development Authority has helped them secure $80,558 in loan money to expand next door.
Closed a $80,558 loan for Downtown Dice & Games' expansion: Let's Play Games And Toys! If you have, or are thinking of starting or buying a business and could use some help with financing options, please reach out to Jill Kohles at (406) 590-1056 or JKohles@GrowGreatFalls.org. pic.twitter.com/sv0jxwcTIx— GFDA (@GFDA) August 20, 2019
Construction could take another week or so to finish up, and a grand opening is possible sometime in mid Sept. to fill the hole that Amazing Toys left behind.
"Just a little bit of a smaller scale, we'll do a little more different stuff,” said Lee Wiegand, one of the store’s owners. “I don't know how much dress up stuff he had over there, but we're going to have dress up stuff, shields and swords. You know, princess crowns and things."
GFDA’s Brett Doney said the addition would make Toys & Games the only educational toy store in the region. In addition to filling in what used to be a vacant lot, the development organization hopes the new storefront will drive traffic and customers to the downtown area.
While Games & Toys still host card and board game sessions, it doesn't have plans to make any interactive play spaces with toys for now. However, Lee said he’s open to suggestions for the near future.