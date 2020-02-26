AUGUSTA- Starting soon, Fish, Wildlife and Parks will begin stocking catchable rainbow trout in Willow Creek Reservoir.
Last summer, the creek was drained by Greenfield Irrigation District to work on dam repairs, in turn eliminating the reservoir’s popular trout fishery.
Beginning in mid-March, FWP will stock 130 rainbow trout along with stocking tens of thousands of smaller trout throughout the summer to help anglers and the local economy.
Katie Vivian, FWP fisheries biologist in Choteau, says all the state’s hatcheries have been helpful and dedicated to getting the fishery back online.
Hatcheries around the state are helping restock the reservoir, the first trout plant in March will come from FWP’s Jocko River Hatchery in Arlee. Other hatcheries helping this year include Giant Springs in Great Falls, Big Springs in Lewistown and Bluewater Springs in Bridger.
“The reservoir should be fishable and the boat ramp useable this summer,” Vivian said in the release, “and the reservoir should have a strong population by 2021. Before the drawdown, rainbow trout in Willow Creek were growing 8 inches in their first year, and two-year-old fish were reaching 18 to 21 inches and 3 to 4 pounds.”
Vivian also said Willow Creek Reservoir is 42% full and is projected to be 80% full by June.