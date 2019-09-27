GREAT FALLS - For teachers curious to learn and teach about animals in the great outdoors, you're in luck! Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) will host a two-day workshop on bears in the coming weeks.
Lessons will focus on the animals' lifestyle, patterns and natural habitat, according to FWP. Those who register will also get a look at a program for 4 – 12 graders called National Archery in the Schools.
It will take place on Oct. 10 - 11 at the Theodore Roosevelt Memorial Ranch (TRMR), just west of Dupuyer on the Rocky Mountain Front.
Registration costs 50 dollars for teachers, and 110 dollars for everyone else, which includes food and an overnight stay at the Rasmuson Wildlife Conservation Center.
To register, you can call TRMR Ranch at (406) 472-3311 or send an email to conservationeducation@boone-crockett.org.