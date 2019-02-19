Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN GREAT FALLS HAS EXTENDED THE * FLOOD ADVISORY FOR... AN ICE JAM IN... SOUTHWESTERN CASCADE COUNTY IN CENTRAL MONTANA... * UNTIL 1145 AM MST THURSDAY. * MINOR FLOODING CONTINUES TO AFFECT SHEEP CREEK ROAD IN SOUTHERN CASCADE COUNTY ALONG THE MISSOURI RIVER BECAUSE OF AN ICE JAM. SHEEP CREEK ROAD HAS BEEN CLOSED IN THIS AREA. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. &&

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THURSDAY... * WHAT...DRIFTING AND BLOWING SNOW OCCURRING. VISIBILITY LESS THAN A HALF MILE IN OPEN AREAS. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 35 MPH. SNOW IS EXPECTED. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 4 INCHES, WITH 4 TO 8 INCHES EXPECTED IN THE MOUNTAINS. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL, NORTH CENTRAL AND WEST CENTRAL MONTANA. * WHEN...BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE THROUGH LATE TONIGHT. SNOW IS EXPECTED TO DEVELOP WEDNESDAY MORNING AND PERSIST THROUGH 11 AM MST THURSDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...AREAS OF BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. DRIFTING SNOW COULD CAUSE SOME LANE BLOCKAGE. PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE COLD WIND CHILLS AS LOW AS 25 BELOW ZERO COULD CAUSE FROSTBITE ON EXPOSED SKIN IN AS LITTLE AS 30 MINUTES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SNOW MEANS PERIODS OF SNOW WILL CAUSE PRIMARILY TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. EXPECT SNOW COVERED ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES, AND USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. TO SEE A GRAPHICAL REPRESENTATION OF THE DEGREE OF STRESS ON YOUNG LIVESTOCK PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBPAGE AND SELECT LOCAL PROGRAMS THEN COLD AIR ADVISORY FOR NEWBORN LIVESTOCK. &&