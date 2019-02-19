According to Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, two dead bull elk were found south of Chinook last week.
The elk were discovered on February 14th about 10 miles north of Cow Creek Reservoir off Lloyd Road, about 30 miles south of Chinook. FWP says the first elk was a seven-by seven and the second bull elk was six-by-six, both were shot and left to waste. They are believed to have been killed anytime from Sunday Feb. 11th, to Wednesday, February 13th.
Wardens are now asking for the public's help in finding those responsible. If you have any information, call Chinook-area Warden Haden Hussey directly at 406-942-2191 or call FWP’s 24-hour wildlife tip line at 1-800-TIP-MONT (1-800-847-6668).