GREAT FALLS- Fish, Wildlife and Parks is looking for the person or persons responsible for graffiti that keeps showing up on FWP sites and other public property near Great Falls.
According to FWP the graffiti is mostly blue and red.
In the past year, the graffiti has gone from hearts sprayed on at least six sites, including Giant Springs, Sluice Boxes and First Peoples Buffalo Jump state parks to other symbols painted on rock face cliffs on U.S. Forest Service land and along highway rights of way.
The most recent vandalism is what appeared to be a palm tree on a cliff face in Sluice Boxes.
Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-TIPMONT (1-800-847-6668) or FWP Game Warden Kqyn Kuka, 406-750-3574.
Callers are kept confidential and a reward is possible.