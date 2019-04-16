Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks’ Anaconda watercraft inspection intercepted a boat carrying invasive mussels Monday. A commercial hauler was transporting the boat from the Great Lakes area to Bellingham, WA. The boat was last used on Lake Huron and had been in dry dock since October.
Mussels found on the transom and trim tabs were dried up and dead, but inspectors decontaminated the boat before releasing it. The boat will not launch in Montana, according to FWP.
Officials in Idaho and Washington have been notified, and will follow up with the boat for their own inspections.
This is reportedly the first boat with mussels that watercraft inspectors have stopped this year.
FWP reminds those transporting motorized or non-motorized boats into Montana to have their watercraft inspected before launching. Boat owners are required to stop at all open watercraft inspection stations. Additionally, anyone buying used boats are reminded to keep them clean, drained and dry before crossing Montana state line.