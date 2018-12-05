FWP asking for public comment on Mountain Lion Management

Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks is asking for your input on the conservation and management of mountain lion populations in Montana.
They are hosting a public meeting on January 2nd at Fish, Wildlife & Parks Region 4, 4600 Giant Springs Road. The meeting will start at 7 p.m. FWP biologist Jay Kolbe will present information from the new draft Montana Mountain Lion Monitoring and Management Strategy, which is open for public comment until Jan. 11.
Kolbe and other FWP staff will be available to answer questions. The meeting is informational only not a public hearing to formally accept public comment.
The draft strategy does not lay out any population objectives or harvest recommendations but only speaks to guidelines as to how FWP will manage and monitor lions.
To read the draft strategy, visit: http://fwp.mt.gov/hunting/publicComments/2018/mtnLionMgmtStrategy.html.
Submit comments at fwp.mt.gov/hunting, by mailing to Wildlife Division, PO Box 200701, Helena, MT 59620-0701, or by emailing fwpwld@mt.gov.