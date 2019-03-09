Believe it or not, winter is slowly coming to a close.
With the changing of the season, deer and elk are facing their own troubles; such as finding food, diminishing fat reserves, and continuously walking through feet of snow.
However, in addition to this, shed hunting has started to become a problem for them as well.
Over the past several years, collecting the antlers of deer and elk has become more competitive, adding additional stress to wildlife.
As a result, the FWP is advising the public to postpone shed hunting until the snow melts and deer and elk are less stressed.
It’s also required that all dogs remain on a leash around areas with deer and elk.
Pets have been known to chase wildlife, which can lead to injury or death of not only your pet; but the stress of the chase can lead to the death of wildlife as well.
If you are snowmobiling, skiing, or snowshoeing, FWP advises avoiding areas where animals are bedded down.
FWP will be opening most of their Region 4 wildlife management area's (WMA) at noon on May 15th; a much better time to participate in shed hunting.